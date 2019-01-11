Footpaths repairs in Thurles are a 'great job' - Municipal District

A programme of works before Christmas to repair damaged footpaths throughout Thurles town proved a major success and has made difficult pavements much easier to negotiate.

Funds allocated to the restoration and replacement of foothpaths by the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council, and also from the IPB Mutual Insurance scheme, ensured that a considerable amount of work was carried out in the very problematic locations throughout the town.

The work was undertaken with minimal disruption in the likes of Croke Street, Kennedy Park, Towns Park and Castlemeadows to name just a few and regular users of the footpaths in these locations are more than happy with the results.

Concrete footpaths are being favoured by the local authority as many of the brick/pavement type tend to lead to difficulties with loose material and edges sitting up, thereby causing trip hazards. But, the concrete paths are more durable and easier to negotiate with the council also ensuring that surface water run-off can be directed into nearby shores and away into the system.

Of course there are many other locations throughout the town where footpaths require attention and these have been included on a programme of works and will be tended to when funding comes available. The footpaths in Liberty Square are to be transformed as part of the redevelopment of the Square and there will be much wider pavements throughout the Square to create a plaza type centre to Thurles town.

A funding war chest has been built up by the Municipal District over the last decade to ensure that the desired up-grade of Liberty Square can take place and this work will involve creating appropriate footpaths and pedestrian areas to help further enhance the town centre.