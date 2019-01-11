Cashel's Grace O’Connell supporting Down Syndrome Ireland and Solas Cancer research with 2019 calendars

If you haven't already purchased your 2019 calendar, then yet why not purchase one from Cashel's very own Grace O'Connell and support Down Syndrome Ireland and the Solas Cancer research centre.

Grace is taking orders so why not call into her in Friary Pharmacy Cashel and get yours now.

The Irish rally girls charity exploits 2019 calendars have been sent to each lady who appears in the calendar, so be sure to pick up your 2019 calendar from them as soon as you can.

For anyone who doesn’t know the ladies involved, you can also purchase them through a direct message to our facebook page. Just search for Irish rally girls charity exploits.

Prices are €10 for those receiving in hand, €12.30 postage and package to Ireland, and €14.70 postage and package to the UK. All proceeds go to this very worthy cause.

Grace says she loves rallying, and got involved in it through her brother, and a friend who was involved in the calendar last year.

“I’d know most of the girls in the calendar. There’s not a lot of girls interested in rallying. Megan Conway, from Kilkenny, runs it, and I'd be friendly with her and she asked me to do the shoot,” said Grace. The calendars are on sale now.