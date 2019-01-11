Tipperary punter transforms €5 racing accumulator into windfall

A Tipperary native kick-started their new year with a tasty profit thanks to a savvy racing accumulator on Thursday.

The customer intuitively placed a €5 each way accumulator, total stake €10, on selections across the cards at Chelmsford, Southwell and Leicester.

The selections consisted of New Millennium at 5/1 in the 12.35 at Leicester, The Right Choice at 9/2 in the 14.25 at Southwell, and Pearl Spectre at 6/1 in the 18.25 and Magicinthemaking at 4/1 in the 19.55 at Chelmsford.

New Millennium and the aptly named The Right Choice both won their respective lunchtime races, leaving the punter waiting on their Chelmsford selections to seal the deal.

The Tipperary customer was left sweating when Pearl Spectre won by just a neck and their agony didn’t stop there with their final piece of the puzzle Magicinthemaking winning by a head.

With all four selections winning their respective races, they defied the odds and transformed this punter’s €10 into an impressive €5,869.67.