Cashel mourns death of Pádraig Ó Mathúna, famed silversmith and jeweller   

The death has occurred of famed Cashel jeweller and silversmith, Pádraig Ó Mathúna, who crafted artwork for a Papal visit, and Cashel Town Council, among his many achievements.

Mr O'Mathúna, formerly of Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully in Dún Chaoin, Dingle, Co. Kerry on January 8. Mr O'O'Mathúna (O.S.J. pharmacist, silversmith, goldsmith), was husband of the late Siobhán (Pheenie), and loving father to Siobhán and Niamh, and is survived by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Fergus Flanagan and Reiner Utsch, grandchildren Cian, Cormac, Colm, Fionn and Ciara (her husband Gregor and their son Kilian), brother Denis, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral details: Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

It's understood the President Michael D. Higgins will attend the Funeral tomorrow in Cashel. Mr O'Mathúna crafted silverware in Cashel for many years where he made his reputation, including hand crafting a new mayoral chain of office for the then Mayor of Cashel Cllr Maureen O'Donoghue after the original chain went missing.

Mr O'Mathúna was a renowned Gaeilgeoir, had a passion for literature, music, art, and Irish culture, and had the honour of crafting silverware for Pope John Paul II's visit to Ireland in 1979. His daughter Niamh Ní Mhathúna-Utsch is a renowned jeweller in her own right.

RTE captured Mr O'Mathúna at work in his studio in this documentary from 1985