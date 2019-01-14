Tipperary woman to travel the world after landing Winning Streak windfall

A retired Tipperary woman has pledged to put the €33,000 she won on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One last Saturday towards travelling the world.

Thurles' Josephine O’Dwyer was so happy to have finally been selected to appear on Winning Streak that she would have been happy to come away with just a fiver in winnings.

Now retired, Josephine and husband of 45 years, Michael, have been indulging their love of travel. The couple have been all over the world to places such as Egypt, Russia, China and even Lapland. Josephine stated that perhaps next on their list will be a trip to Tahiti – somewhere she has always wanted to visit since she saw the movie Mutiny on the Bounty.

As well as scratching her travelling itch, the proud mother and grandmother will also look after the rest of the family. She and Michael have two sons, John and Michael Jnr. The family had run a pub in Thurles called O’Dwyer's Mitchell House for many years.

Josephine and Michael retired in 2005 and closed the bar. Their hotel manager son Michael took the reins soon after and turned it into a successful restaurant called Mitchell House.

She is also grandmother to Keith, Cian and Connor who were cheering her on from the audience on Saturday. Also supporting her were her brother Paddy and sister Emma. Her other sister Mary tuned in online as she is on holiday in Thailand.

Last week Josephine commented that getting on Winning Streak was like a dream come true and she relished her chance to lap up the Winning Streak experience. She was just home from mass when she got a call giving her the good news. Her community in Thurles got behind her and Josephine says the phone didn’t stop ringing in the build up to the show.

As well as travel, Josephine is interested in history and admitted that getting distracted by a programme about castles led her to miss seeing her name being pulled out of the drum to appear on the show.