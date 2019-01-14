Skipping workshop at St John the Baptist boys school, Cashel

This year the boys at St John the Baptist are working hard towards an active school flag under the guidance of teachers Laurence Coskeran and Lauren Webster.

The active school flag initiative is a Department of Education and Skills initiative supported by Healthy Ireland which aims to get more schools, more active, more often.

It is awarded to schools that strive to achieve a physically educated and physical active school community.

Teachers organised a skipping workshop for the boys with Mark Mc Cabe who is the founder of SKIPnROPE. He provides skipping workshops to schools throughout Ireland.

The benefits children can get from skipping are second to none. Skipping is a terrific form of exercise that helps a child’s agility, balance and hand-eye co-ordination. It also teaches children about rhythm. When put into team routines it provides them with team work skills and encourages them to have confidence in their sporting ability.

It's a great way to keep fit, as it is an intense cardiovascular exercise which helps to maintain good health and its lots of fun! Every boy from junior infants to sixth class got a chance to learn new skills. On Friday afternoon there was a skipping demonstration where boys got to show what they had learned over the two days.

The workshop was a huge success and all the boys are determined to continue skipping in school and practice their new skills.