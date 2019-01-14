Tipperary ICMSA leader says Government can't wait for 'rabbit out of the hat' Brexit deal

The Government has been accused of waiting for a last minute "rabbit out of a hat" deal that will avert disaster if Theresa May fails to win her Brexit deal vote in the House of Commons this Tuesday.

If Ms May’s Brexit deal is defeated - as is widely expected – then Ireland must proceed and plan on the basis that the UK will exit the EU on March 29 without any deal and with all the consequences for trade and free movement that this crash out entails, said ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

The Tipperary-based leader said that common prudence and the Government’s duty-of-care now dictated that the Government cease to nervously await some saviour or miracle in London and actually begin to accept the reality that, in circumstances where no other option was being considered or supported, that a no deal Brexit will apply by default.

He said that once that is accepted – "and unfortunately that must be immediately” – then the question became how the Government and the EU intended to support those sectors that will be most impacted upon by the chaos that will apply on March 30.

“Ireland is the member state most affected by Brexit and Irish farmers are the sector most affected within Ireland," said Mr McCormack. “We will, therefore, expect the Government and EU to announce their plans and funding arrangements aimed at attempting to offset the worst damage that this situation will inflict on the people most affected in the State by the no deal Brexit," he said.

Mr McCormack said that was the situation that the clock was now ticking down towards.

"Detailed sector-specific plans must be published. The time for generalisations is over. We need to see the detail and the funding to back it up”, said the ICMSA president.