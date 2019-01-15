21st Annual Roscrea Regional Sports Stars Awards announced

The Roscrea regional sports stars awards committee has announced their 21st Annual Roscrea Regional Sports Stars Award recipients for 2018

Heading the 2018 recipient listing is former Offaly Senior Hurling stalwart Pat Delaney, who also played with his home club Kinnitty.

Pat played for his county in the 1970s and 1980s and was in 2001 and 2002 Manager of the Laois Senior Hurling team.

The award for Sports Personality goes to Seamus Hennessy of Cloughjordan who in 2018 ran an Ice Marathon for charities engaged in suicide prevention. Seamus also played hurling with Tipperary at minor, under 21 and senior level. His Ice Marathon in December 2018 was 26 miles over a glacier on the Antarctic and was motivated by his mother’s death by suicide 18 years earlier.

The Special Recognition Award this year goes to St Cronan’s Camogie Club, based in Roscrea who celebrate 25 years in existence with Contribution to Sport award going to Ray Dempsey for his enormous contribution to rugby over many years .

The Team of the Year 2018 goes to Coolderry GAA Senior Hurling team who won the Offaly Senior Hurling title in 2018. The Coolderry club is Offaly’s most successful senior hurling club having won the County Senior Hurling title for a record 31 times, with their 31st win having taken place in 2018 when they beat Kilcormac Kiloughey in the county final in Tullamore.

The sports awards presentation dinner dance takes place in Racket Hall on Friday, March 1 .

The other recipients in the announced 2018 Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards are: Athletics - Templemore Athletic Club, the ladies sprint relay team made up of Orla McDonnell, Evelyn Maher, Sandra Gillick, Genevieve Rowland, and Rosita Callinan.

Camogie - St Rynagh’s Camogie Club, Darts - Shane O’Hara, Gaelic Football – Inane Rovers, Golf – Fabian Jones, Handball - Jerome Cahill (Nenagh), Hurling - Kevin Connolly (Coolderry GAA), Paralympic Sports - Damien Breslin (Clareen), Pitch & Putt - Sean Minogue (Nenagh), Soccer Award – Killavilla United, senior team who won the North Tipperary and District League, and Youth Award – Coláiste Phobal Junior Camogie Team.

A profile of each of the award recipients will appear in a later issue of this paper. As stated the Sports Awards Presentation Dinner takes place as stated in the Racket Hall Hotel on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm. Music by Donie O. Tickets are now available from Marie Tooher at the Roscrea Abbey Community Centre office (Abbey Hall). Phone 0505 21566.