Tipperary council worker injured in hit-and-run at roadwork site

The Gardai are understood to be investigating a hit-and-run on the Templemore to Dunkerrin road between 10.30am and 11am this Tuesday in which a Tipperary County Council worker was badly injured.

The man, who is well-known locally, was operating a stop / go system near Killea when a driver is reported to have overtaken up to six cars waiting in line behind the stop sign and crashed through the signal, injuring the worker.

The injured worker, whose brother is believed to have been operating the stop / go sign at the other end of the roadworks at the time, was brought to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Tipperary County Council confirmed to TipperaryLive.ie that one of its workers was injured in an accident this Tuesday morning.