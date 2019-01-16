Accident update: Tipperary Gardai continue investigations into Killea incident

The Gardai have confirmed that they are are continuing their investigations into a hit-and-run near Templemore this Tuesday, January 15.

A Tipperary County Council worker who was operating a stop / go system at roadworks at Killea was seriously injured when he was struck by a car that failed to stop.

The Gardai said in a statement to the Tipperary Star: "Gardai are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred in Killea, Templemore County Tipperary, on January 15 at approximately 10.30am.

The Gardai said in a statment to the Tipperary Star that a male was operating a stop / go sign when he struck by a vehicle which failed to stay at scene.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries.

"There have been no arrests and investigations are on going," the statement said.

The man, who is well known in the area, is understood to have been struck when a motorist failed to obey the stop / go system and overtook around six vehicles stopped at the location before hitting the council worker.

He is understood to have suffered serious fracture injuries.

It is believed the man's brother was operating the stop / go sign at the other end of the roadworks.