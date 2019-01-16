Tipperary Gardai urge vigilance following thefts from sheds

The Gardai have urged people to be vigilant following a number of thefts from sheds in around the North Tipperary area.

A farm at Barna, Dunkerrin, was broken into sometime between 11pm and 7am last Sunday / Monday, and items stolen.

A shed was broken into at Townsparks, Borrisokane, sometime between 11am and 12pm on January 13 and garden equipment taken, and items were taken from a shed at Rathcabbin sometime between January 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Drugs Unit made two seizures in the past week. A male was found with what is believed to have been cocaine at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, on January 12. A file is being prepared on the matter.

And a quantity of cannabis was discovered after a vehicle was searched at William Street, Nenagh, on January 13. A file is being prepared by the Gardai.

A pram was stolen from a retail premises at Stereame, Nenagh, on January 12 after a number of females entered the store at around 3.30pm and distracted the staff.

A male was arrested and later charged with public order offences at Parkmore, Roscrea, on January 12.