Crime
Tipperary Gardai urge vigilance following thefts from sheds
Drugs unit seize cocaine and cannabis in Nenagh
Tipperary Gardai urge vigilance following thefts from sheds
The Gardai have urged people to be vigilant following a number of thefts from sheds in around the North Tipperary area.
A farm at Barna, Dunkerrin, was broken into sometime between 11pm and 7am last Sunday / Monday, and items stolen.
A shed was broken into at Townsparks, Borrisokane, sometime between 11am and 12pm on January 13 and garden equipment taken, and items were taken from a shed at Rathcabbin sometime between January 13 and 14.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Drugs Unit made two seizures in the past week. A male was found with what is believed to have been cocaine at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, on January 12. A file is being prepared on the matter.
And a quantity of cannabis was discovered after a vehicle was searched at William Street, Nenagh, on January 13. A file is being prepared by the Gardai.
A pram was stolen from a retail premises at Stereame, Nenagh, on January 12 after a number of females entered the store at around 3.30pm and distracted the staff.
A male was arrested and later charged with public order offences at Parkmore, Roscrea, on January 12.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on