Time for a dedicated rural crime taskforce - McGrath

The Oireachtas Rural Independent Group is set to bring its Private Members Motion on Rural Crime to the floor of the Dáil this week, stated Independent TD Mattie McGrath.

The group will call for the establishment of a dedicated rural crime taskforce to ensure all relevant departments coordinate with An Garda Síochána to identify and address the specific challenges when dealing with rural crime. They also called on government to conduct an immediate review of the operation of the bail laws, specifically with respect to addressing the provision of free legal aid to repeat offenders and identifying possible abuses of the scheme.

Speaking on the group’s behalf, Independent TD Mattie McGrath said that the issue of rural crime is now a consistent feature of community life and must be addressed in new and innovative ways where necessary: “Our motion this evening makes some very specific long term recommendations with respect to identifying and preventing rural crime and introducing greater fairness to the operation of the justice system.

“We remain convinced however, that there are simple things that can also be done in the immediate term to create a greater sense of protection in rural Ireland.

“One of the most obvious is the need to increase garda visibility in rural communities. People want to see the local garda on patrol not just for the protection of property against theft, but also for peace of mind on a day to day basis.

“Where that is not possible due to cuts or station closures, people feel increasingly isolated and vulnerable. That is why we are also calling for a review of the trespass laws aimed at strengthening the rights of farmers and land owners to protect their property and their person,” added Deputy McGrath.