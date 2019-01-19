Tipperary art teacher Marie O'Sullivan offers students a blank canvas for 2019

A Tipperary art teacher is encouraging people to draw on a blank canvas as they prepare to face 2019.

Marie O’Sullivan, who runs an art and healing centre at Ballinaclough outside Nenagh, has been teaching art and complementary healing in her studio since 2006.

The centre is a beautiful peaceful spot where you can get away from it all and relax.

“You don’t know what you can do until you try,” says Marie. “You can work in whatever medium you like - oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels or pencil, the choice is yours.”

Marie also allows her pupils to choose their own subject, whether that’s landscape, flowers, people, portraits or animals.

And, she says, with just six students in each class, the students are guaranteed the attention they need. Students can work at their own pace while Marie works with each individually, finding out what they are interested in learning and helping and guiding them with it.

Her classes are held in her studio during the winter, but when the weather improves students can paint outside in the garden and enjoy the surrounding scenery.

She also runs painting weekends.

Marie left her native Dublin to come to Tipperary but she has been teaching painting since 1985.

Her Tipperary students have exhibited in Nenagh Library and Thurles Library in The Source.

But Marie has not just confined herself to the art world - she is also into healing and is a reflexologist, a reiki master and a facilitator of dancing the rainbow, which involves healing work using the chakra system through dance, movement and colour.

With the winter days brightening and spring on the way as we prepare to mark St Brigid’s Day on February 1, perhaps now is the time to take up the brush and discover your inner artist.

Marie runs art classes on Thursdays, 10am to 12 noon; or 7pm to 9pm. Other dates can be arranged if there is a demand for them.