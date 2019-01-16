Tipperary GAA club mourns former Cahir star Brendan Delaney who died in the US

Cahir GAA is mourning the passing of Brendan Delaney in America last week.

Brendan, a native of Abbey Street, played both hurling and football for Cahir and was part of the U15 South Juvenile rural schools football team who were crowned champions in 1950 when that competition was held for the first time.

Brendan played up along for the next few years and in 1953 was part of the Cahir Slashers minor team who became county football champions and was one of four Cahir players to make the Tipperary Minor Football team in 1954.

In 1955 Brendan along with his team mates became South Junior Football champions. Sadly for Cahir,

Brendan departed for America, and that junior team went on to become county champions.

The thoughts of the club are with the family and extended family of Brendan at this sad time, Brendan was a proud Cahir man, may he rest in peace.