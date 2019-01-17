Politics
Tipperary councillor wants local election poster ban in Nenagh district
Cllr Seamus Morris says it's a climate change issue
Cllr Seamus Morris: wants local elections poster ban in Nenagh area
Nenagh councillor Seamus Morris is calling on Nenagh Municipal District Council Council to ban the use of election posters in this May’s local elections.
Cllr Morris, Independent, said he was making his call because of climate change and the unnecessary use of plastics in election posters.
He has tabled a motion to this week’s Nenagh Municipal District Council meeting calling for the ban in the Nenagh / Borrisokane electoral area.
“Election posters only become necessary if one feels that they serve a purpose better than the damage they cause, and, it is my opinion, that they don’t,” he said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on