Tipperary theatre group mourns death of former actor

Brewery Lane Drama Group in Carrick-on-Suir is saddened at the passing of one of its former actors John Ahern.

John's involvement with Brewery Lane Drama Group was fleeting but memorable. He was a cast member in four productions: The Cripple of Inishmaan (1999), Happy Birthday Dear Alice (1999) Death of a Salesman (2000) and View from the Bridge (2002). John's family are immersed in Theatre and his daughter, Jacqui, is an actress and director.

John served with the Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon to supervise the withdrawal of Israeli Forces following their invasion of Lebanon in 1987. On his return to civilian life, he qualified as a driver/tour guide. In John's first acting part in The Cripple of Inishmaan, he excelled as the island fisherman Babby Bobby painting his Currach on the shore.

Two lines of dialogue from that play come to mind: "Are you gettin' your Currach ready, Babby Bobby?" "Can't you see I'm gettin' my Currach ready!”

It's a pity you had to put to sea so soon. Calm voyage John until we meet again on that far distant shore. You will be long remembered. The Theatre group sends heartfelt sympathy to Maureen, children Thomas, Alan, Noelle, Jacqui and their mother Katherine.

Solus na bhFlaitheas d’anam dílis. WD