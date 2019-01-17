Remembering great characters from Clonmel in times past

Clonmel man Tony Butler has added to the debate on old street names and great characters from Clonmel in times gone by.

He was following up a letter to the paper from London-based Tom O’Flaherty who also had some great memories.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/355793/a-tipperaryman-in-london-wonders-of-clonmel-characters-from-bygone-days.html

Tony, from Irishtown, says –

I must say how much I enjoyed Tom O’Flaherty’s recent letter and his trip down memory lane (issue Jan 3, 2019).

His mention of old Clonmel characters brought back wonderful memories to me and, no doubt, to your many readers.

Some I remember – Hannah the Duck and Scorchie McGrath, in particular. There was also a lady called “Lemon Legs”. I wonder do many remember her?

Scorchie used to sit on the steps of the old Ritz Cinema (now Clonmel Credit Union) and whenever a band should be on the march would join them playing his imaginary trumpet, marching behind. Lovely harmless character was Scorchie.

He ended up in an old folks home in England. There towards the end of his days he was visited by a lady from Clonmel who told me the story of her visit to see him.

Tom mentioned Rivers Street in his article and he is quite correct. It is spelt wrong on the plaque on the wall.

It was named after a man called Patrick Rivers who owned the land on which the street was built. The man responsible for building the street and houses was one William Duckett, Attorney, in 1813. He had his practice in Warren Street (now Abbey Street).

The former McCarthy’s Hotel in College Street was originally owned by the Ducketts. I lived in Rivers Street until I was four years old, moving to Griffith Avenue in 1950 to live in one of the new housing estates which sprang up around Clonmel at this time.

If my memory serves me (and ‘tis often it doesn't) I seem to remember another character who used to go around the housing estates. He would throw an old piece of sackcloth on the ground, cover it with broken glass and lie on top, sometimes he would lie on a bed of nails. His wife or partner would then go around with the hat collecting money. A few pence, here and there. I’m sure people remember him! He’s no doubt gone to that bed of nails in the sky.

I hope Tom, if you read this it will enlighten you on the Rivers and Ducketts.