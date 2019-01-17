BEWARE: Fake fundraising page circulating for Tipperary crash victim Laura Quinn

The Pride of Tipperary committee has condemned a fundraising page circulating which claims to have been set up by them in memory of crash victim Laura Quinn.

Kilshane’s Laura died when her car collided with a tree on the N24 near Cahir. The 19-year-old was driving to Clonmel at the time.

In a statement issued on Facebook, a Pride of Tipperary spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to a Facebook glitch or scam, there appears to be a fundraising page circulating which claims to have been set up by the Pride of Tipperary in memory of the late Laura Quinn. Please note that the Pride of Tipperary has nothing to do with this and we apologise for this fake fundraising page which appears in such poor taste. Please do not donate to this page as it is not a genuine fundraising effort. We apologise for any hurt or confusion, but this was not a Pride of Tipperary action. May Laura's gentle soul rest in peace.”

Laura was a Pride of Tipperary contestant in 2017 and was a “truly beautiful young woman inside and out”. The spokesperson added: “She was a kind and caring young lady who made some wonderful friends during her two weeks as a Pride contestant. We are deeply saddened that Laura's life was cut short so suddenly. But we remember her as a shining light and a wonderful person. May Laura's beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Laura will repose at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, on Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards at St. Michael's Cemetery.