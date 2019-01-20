One of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's oldest surviving former stage performers is 88 years-old Brendan Mulvaney.

The Society is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary and Brendan, through his on-stage performances and back stage volunteer work over nearly six decade, contributed in no small part to its rise as one of the country's top amateur musical theatre groups.

He joined Carrick Amateur Operatic Society in 1950 for the Belle of New York show, lending his glorious tenor voice to the chorus. In the following years, he played leading roles in operetta, musicals and panto. He was also the Strand Theatre's house manager for many years and served as the Society's chairman for three years.

Brendan’s party pieces Goodbye from the The White Horse Inn and the great Sinatra favourite My Way confirmed his reputation as one of the finest singers in the region.

In 2008, he was nominated by Carrick Musical Society for an AIMS Unsung Hero award in recognition of his contribution to the Society. In 2014, he was awarded honorary life membership of the Society.

Brendan's memories of his time with the Musical Society are happy ones filled with great friendships and memories of great characters including the late Dick Meany, Joe Power, Christy Butler and Joe Walsh.

Brendan and his wife Maureen celebrated 60 years of marriage last July.

The Mulvaney home at Parkside in Carrick-on-Suir has always been a welcoming venue for their many friends, family and musicians who often held music and singing practice sessions there filled with laughter and banter.

They have four children Bernadette, Sinead, Valerie and Sean who grew up in a warm family home where kindness, friendship and empathy towards others always presided. There was never a dull moment at the Mulvaney household.

As well as being a performer with the Musical Society, Brendan was a keen sportsman and Carrick Davins GAA player, choir member and fundraiser.

Brendan was born in Chapel Street, Carrick-on- Suir on May 15, 1930 to John and Teresa Mulvaney. Brendan is now the sole surviving sibling of 5 sons and two daughters, the late Paddy, Billy, Seán and Francis and the late Mary and Breda.

He spent his primary school years at the CBS Greenschool in Carrick and progressed to the CBS Secondary School where his lilting tenor voice was discovered.

He joined the junior choir at the Friary. His wonderful voice has graced local choirs including St. Christopher’s Folk Group and the Suir Valley Choir and he was invited to sing at many weddings and funerals over the years.

Brendan was also deeply involved with the Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club for 24 years, joining in 1988. As a Lions member, he helped fundraise for many charitable causes. One close to his heart was the hospice rooms in St. Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick, which were officially opened in October 2012.

Brendan with his Lions colleagues made many visits to the sick in St. Brigid’s Hospital and to nursing homes. He also made many personal visits to those who were sick.

He helped fundraise for the Irish Heart Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society and was an active member of the Carrick-on-Suir Daffodil Day Committee for many years with the inspirational Marie Walsh at the helm.

Brendan’s love of sport featured throughout his life and still does.

He played minor for Carrick Davins and never missed a match or training even as a spectator. He was a team selector from under age to senior level and fondly remembers his former great friends the late Joe Walsh, Séan Daly, Jimmy Walsh, Eddie Shanahan and Jack Walsh all of whom he played alongside and travelled to matches with.

The late William Lonergan, a Carrick Swan man, who in his playing days captained the Swan Senior hurling team and won All-Ireland Minor and Intermediate hurling medals with Tipperary, was also a great friend of Brendan’s.

Playing cards was another interest of Brendan’s and he spent many evenings at the 25-card drives in Tullahought, Glencomeragh and various locations in Carrick-on-Suir.

And Brendan still found time to work in The Tannery in Carrick for 32 years.

Several years ago the family’s house went on fire. Much of the house was destroyed but fortunately no one was injured.

During the fire, Brendan realised the family dog, Freddie, had not escaped and ran back inside to save him. Freddie was sitting on the armchair, which had started to burn. Not wasting a moment, Brendan caught Freddie by the collar and pulled him out just in time for both of them.

The Mulvaney’s home is now refurbished and boasts a beautiful sunroom to the back looking over their lovely garden.

Brendan and his wife Maureen are a wonderful team and remain soulmates after more than 60 years together. All in Carrick and beyond wish Brendan a return to good health and every happiness in his retirement from local clubs and societies.