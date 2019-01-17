Amalgamation of Tipperary schools 'almost at an end' after 20-year wait

The long-awaited amalgamation of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School and Cahir Boys National School in Cahir, County Tipperary, has reached an advanced stage, according to local Independent TD Mattie McGrath.

The project is currently at detailed design stage of the architectural planning process. When complete, it will deliver a new 16 classroom primary school with a special needs unit.

“These schools have been waiting almost two decades for the completion of this project. It is staggering to realise that we have seen 10 ministers for education come and go in that time. That is extraordinary and profoundly unjust," Deputy McGrath tells Tipperary Live.

Deputy McGrath says the statutory consents including planning permission, the disability access certificate and the fire safety certificate have also all been granted.

"The process of pre-qualification of contractors for the project in question is now actively underway. This should only take six to eight weeks. This will end in the compilation of a shortlist of suitable candidates, after which the project will then be progressed to tender stage, which normally takes between seven and eight months to complete.

"This timeline must be escalated to the greatest extent possible, because as I say, the schools have demonstrated the patience of Job in their two decade-long wait,” Deputy McGrath adds.