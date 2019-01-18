Volunteers needed in Tipperary for Lollipop Day

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) needs your help this March. For the 18th annual Lollipop Day, the OCF is calling for volunteers in Tipperary on Friday, 1st and Saturday, 2nd of March to help raise vital funds for oesophageal cancer.

Lollipop Day involves thousands of people selling lollipops (€2) nationwide, in an effort to raise vital funds for the Oesophageal Cancer Fund. Without the generosity and support from volunteers, the OCF would not be able to provide the vital role it does in terms of awareness, research and better outcomes for patients and their families with this cancer in Ireland.

To date OCF has contributed almost €1.4 million in funding for oesophageal cancer research by the country’s leading experts into this disease and helped establish the National Barrett’s Oesophagus Register and Bio Bank, a vital step in developing an understanding of this cancer.

If you have a few hours to spare on Friday, 1st and Saturday, 2nd of March, pop down on your own or with friends, have some fun and help the OCF.

“We are very fortunate to have an ever-increasing number of dedicated volunteers, all of whom make Lollipop Day possible and a success every year,” said Noelle Ryan, OCF chairperson. “But we still need more volunteers so if anyone or any group is interested in helping out, please contact us onwww.lollipopday.ie.”

For more information on Lollipop Day; to volunteer, to make a donation, go to www.lollipopday.ie or to volunteer in Tipperary call Eileen Quinn on 086 069 7328 or to volunteer in Thurles ONLY call Ann Marie Dwan 086 851 1148.

Join the Lollipop Day Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ lollipopday

Twitter: @LollipopDayIE

Hashtag: #LollipopDay