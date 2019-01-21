Autism awareness Roscrea charity runs in March

Autism Awareness Roscrea will hold a major fundraising event on Sunday, March 31.

Awareness Roscrea’s main objective is to create positive change for all, thus encouraging awareness, promoting acceptance and facilitating inclusion.

The group is hoping to raise funds to provide both recreation and support services for children and families living with autism. Any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Damien on 087 9169189.

Early registration is advised to secure participation, and registration starts at 8am. Race starts at Roscrea Leisure Centre.

The walks and runs are as follows:

*6k run at 10.15am €20

*Family fun walk/run at 11am.

*Family of four €16, single €5.

*40k cycle at 9.30am €20 First, second and third cash prizes for men and women.

Club 6k event team of 10, €80.

Best club with five fastest times wins a shield. Participants can also register at myresults.com.

Autism Awareness Roscrea formed in April 2018. They say their long term mission is to provide a central community hub for individuals on the spectrum.

“A place to meet peers for social and recreation. We also strive to offer support, information and outreach services.”