Recruitment campaign launches for fisheries officers in Tipperary

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a recruitment campaign for seasonal fisheries officers in Tipperary and across the country.

The seasonal positions offer an opportunity to protect and develop Ireland’s rivers, lakes and waterways during the summer months. There are up to 40 positions on offer across six river basin districts.

Fisheries Officers play a vital role in protecting, conserving, managing and developing Ireland’s precious natural fisheries resource. They help enforce Fisheries Legislation, which protects against illegal fishing activity and support the development of the resource through the maintenance of angling infrastructure.

The roles are available on a six-month basis with contracts commencing from late April and training provided to all new recruits. The locations for the new positions will be based across the country in the following districts:

South Eastern River Basin District: Carrick on Suir, County Tipperary; Enniscorthy, County Wexford; New Ross, County Wexford.

Eastern River Basin District: Kilcoole, County Wicklow; Dundalk, County Louth; Drogheda, County Louth; CityWest, County Dublin.

South Western River Basin District: Farnanes, County Cork; Kenmare, County Kerry ; Killorglin, County Kerry; Bantry, County Cork .

Shannon River Basin District: Listowel, County Kerry; Limerick, County Limerick; Birr, County Offaly; Sheelin, County Westmeath.

Western River Basin District: Galway City and Ballinakill, County Galway, Ballina and Bangor Erris, County Mayo; Sligo.

North Western River Basin District: Cavan town, along with Letterkenny, Glenties, Ballyshannon and Gweedore in County Donegal.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, February 8. More about the roles and how to apply is available on Inland Fisheries Ireland.