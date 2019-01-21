Tipperary teen in court for allegedly crashing stolen vehicle

A teenager was before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court on Saturday in relation to the alleged theft of a vehicle from Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary town on Friday, January 18.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Friday, January 18 and was involved in an accident a short time later.

However there were no reports of any serious injuries.

A male in his teens was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He appeared at a special sitting of Nenagh Court on Saturday, January 19, 2019.