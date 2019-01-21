Golden/Kilfeacle GAA to represent Tipperary in 30th Peile Páidi Ó Sé football fest in Kerry

Golden/Kilfeacle GAA will represent Tipperary at the 30th anniversary of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2019, with 44 adult men’s and ladies club teams descending on the rugged Dingle Peninsula from February 15 to 17.

The Tipperary men compete in the intermediate men’s competition which has the biggest mix of county representation including Kerry’s Annascaul GAA, and Lispole GAA, Dublin’s St. Annes of Tallaght, Millstreet of Cork, Ballyhegan Davitts GAC, Armagh, Offaly’s Tubber GAA and Dunmore Machales from Galway.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, EJ Menswear.com, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Lee Strand Milk, was officially launched at an event last week by former Kerry great Kieran Donaghy and Dublin ladies star and holder of three senior All-Irelands Lyndsey Davey, and which was also attended by members of Golden/Kilfeacle GAA.

The festival, founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé, has attracted over 15,000 club players over 30 years and has grown into a major international GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior competitions as well as teams attending cultural and social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

The football festival will also host nightly free music and entertainment which is open to the general public and a Saturday Night Players Banquet at the Comórtas marquee at Páidi Ó Sé’s pub in Ard a' Bhóthair, Ventry

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, ‘We are delighted with the response to our 30th anniversary Comórtas with 17 counties represented, the largest amount in our history. We thank our UK GAA friends with five traveling teams and indeed Dubai Celts who are making the longest journey of all. The support of local host clubs is crucial in ensuring we can maintain such a high number of teams and we thank them for their co-operation.

Local partners Lee Strand Milk and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that EJMenswear.com of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family as well as Lidl Ireland are back to help make this event happen.

Michael Collins, Regional manager, Lidl Ireland said: “we are delighted to continue our partnership with this year’s Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé.

Our store teams in Dingle and Tralee are proud to support the Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé and we are all looking forward to the festival of Gaelic Football ahead."

For a programme of events and a full list of teams visit www.Paidiose.com