Woman assaulted in Clonmel robbery

A middle aged woman was hospitalised after she was assaulted while walking in the area of the Gashouse Bridge in Clonmel on Monday evening.

The assault took place around 7.15pm when the woman was approached by a male who assaulted the woman,stole her bag and made off in the direction of Denis Bourke Park.

The woman was hospitalised in South Tipperary General Hospital and has since been discharged.Her assailant was wearing a grey hoodie.

Earlier in the evening at around 6pm there was a burglary on a business premises in the Old Bridge area.A garda spokesman said the person involved was of a tall thin build and was wearing a grey hoodie and a grey tracksuit bottom.

Superintendent William Leahy said they were keeping an open mind in relation to whether the two incidents were related.

Gardai would like to talk to people who were in the Old Bridge, Raheen Road, Gashouse Bridge area from 6.30 onwards to approximately 7.30. Anybody with information can contact Clonmel garda station at 052 6177640.