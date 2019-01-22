Minister for Education urged to act on DEIS demand for Tipperary schools

Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn is calling on the Minister for Education Joe McHugh to come and visit Tipperary Town.

Mr Ahearn, who has supported the long running campaign for St Joseph's Girls and other Tipperary Town schools to be granted DEIS status, believes Minister McHugh should attend the joint Jobs and Further Education and Training Event in Tipperary Town on Friday, February 1.

Mr Ahearn says that the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have agreed with Tipperary ETB to run a joint Jobs and Further Education and Training event next week at the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town and he believes this is the perfect opportunity for Minister McHugh to visit this town.

“We as a Government are making serious efforts to address the issues raised in recent months regarding Tipperary Town and that is why Minister Regina Doherty will be visiting next Friday but DEIS status for the five primary schools must be a major priority," Mr Ahearn tells Tipperary Live.

“I have spoken to Minister McHugh outlining the levels of deprivation in the town and the urgent need for supports for the children of the town that attend the five schools and I know he is determined to find a solution.”

Mr Ahearn says it had been stated last year by the Department of Education that any further roll-out of the DEIS scheme would not be until Spring 2019.

“The situation in Tipperary should be treated as a special case, now that the taoiseach has agreed to set up a task force.

“Now is the time for Minister McHugh to meet with the five principals and outline what extra supports can be made available for them for the coming school year in September."

Despite the fact the Department of Education changed the DEIS assessing model in 2017, a move that should have guaranteed that these schools would be successful they are all still waiting.

Having DEIS status means that the school receives more resources to ensure that the pupils enjoy equal opportunities in the education system, giving them the chance to achieve their potential.

Mr Ahearn reiterates that “we need supports now, as parents were feeling the educational needs of their children were being overlooked with each passing year".

The Tipperary schools have been campaigninig for DEIS status for a number of years and have even taken their protest to the Department of Education in Dublin when pupils joined teachers in pushing their case for the vital recognition.