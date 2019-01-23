Mary Lou McDonald reconnects with her Tipperary roots

Leader of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald reconnected with her Tipperary roots this week ahead of her appearance as keynote speaker at a commemoration in Soloheadbeg in honour of the ambush which kickstarted the War of Independence.

The Dubliner was travelling with her mother, who hails from the Glen of Aherlow, and spoke to the Tipperary Star about her hopes for Tipperary town which she takes a deep personal interest in.

Deputy McDonald has fond memories of the Glen: “every summer holiday, we’d be put on the train and be picked up at Limerick junction and we’d spend the whole holiday in Tipp. I’d land back into school in Dublin, and people would be looking at me because I’d have picked up all the turns of phrases from my granny Molly.”

“I feel very much at home when I come here. I still have family in the Glen of Aherlow, in Bansha. I still love going into Mass in Lisvernane. I get my kids down as well, and they love the freedom of being in Tipp.”

Tipperary town has been neglected as far as she can remember. “I think it’s way beyond time now to have a focus on Tipperary town, and it needs to be more than lip service. We don’t need forums that are just talking shops. What we need is effective action, and any task force that’s established has to have two things. It needs resources and access to capital. And it has to have clout. People who can make decisions and make things happen.”

The people of Tipperary, with the right plan, can thrive. “It’s something I will raise in the Dáil.” Mary Lou was travelling with her party colleague Ciara McCormack, the Nenagh based Sinn Féin candidate for the next general election. What the town doesn’t need is a “box ticking exercise. Or just putting a plaster on it when radical surgery is required.”

If Sinn Féin could do one thing for Tipperary town what would it be? “To produce an integrated plan for jobs for skilled training, and to link that in very directly to the places of learning, both locally and regionally. Tipp town needs jobs, and quality job.”

There is no silver bullet to solve all the town's problems in a stroke, what is a needed is a “integrated, serious plan” and it has to be managed and implemented by people with clout and power.

