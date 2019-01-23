Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill calls for CE schemes to be safeguarded in any review

It is imperative that Community Employment Schemes are safeguarded and not side-lined in any future reorganisation of the programmes, according to Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill.

The Thurles TD made the call on foot of Minister Regina Doherty’s announcement that she was to set up an interdepartmental group to examine the future of CE schemes.

“Fianna Fáil has always been a strong supporter and advocate of Community Employment schemes. These programmes not only benefit participants but also the community by providing essential services,” he said.

While he acknowledged that the Minister had said that she wished to maintain the social inclusion places on CE schemes, which was welcome, he was concerned that she was seeking to remove these schemes from her Department and relinquishing responsibility for them.

Since coming into government, FG had concentrated on the activation element of CE schemes and had not wholly valued or appreciated their social inclusion element, he said.

“I am calling on Minister Doherty to ensure that any reorganisation of CE is holistic and sensitive to the needs of participants,” he said