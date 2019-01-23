Tipperary ICMSA president's concerns over ‘open season’ on farming sector

It seems to be “open season” on farmers and farming when it comes to eating meat, according to ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

Commenting on the fall-out following the release of The Lancet-EAT report and the massive publicity surrounding the report’s recommendation that Irish people should cut their red meat consumption by up to 90%, he said that farmers “no less than anyone else” were entitled to fair process and a fair hearing before they were undercut in the manner so prevalent at present.

Mr McCormack noted that in 2017 the same journal, had released a survey of 135,000 adults that maintained that those who cut their use of fats had far shorter lives than those who consumed butter, cheese and meats.

There was, he said, a certain inconsistency in the way these types of surveys were being presented.

“Were they right in 2017 and wrong now, or is the other way around?” Mr McCormack asked.

He said that the ultimate health survey was surely average mortality and he noted that indicator was moving inexorably up.

“I don’t want to be flippant, but we’re constantly being told that our diets are killing us at the same time as we’re living longer than ever. Both of those statements can’t be right,” said the Tipperary president.

Mr McCormack said that if this was a global problem then the response must be global and that was going to mean a global move towards producing specific foods in the specific locations most scientifically suitable with least environmental stress.

“In Ireland’s case that means dairy - where we are the most environmentally sustainable on the planet - and beef, where we are in the top five,” he said.

He pointed out that farming in the EU produced around 10% of total carbon emissions, while energy produced over 80%.

“When are we going to hear the proposals for that energy production sector that’s responsible for eight times more carbon emissions than the food sector?” he asked.

IFA president Joe Healy said the report failed to take any account of how carbon efficiently food was produced in different regions of the world, or the very high standards that Irish farmers adhere to.

“Irish farmers are engaged in climate action. We have very efficient food production systems from a climate perspective,” he said.

Mr Healy said that it was important that this sustainable production was not restricted, as it would lead to increased international climate emissions because regions like the Brazilian Amazon in would be deforested to meet this growing demand.

ICSA suckler chairman John Halley said that the Government needed to be unequivocal in supporting the beleaguered Irish beef sector at a time when the threats from Brexit and ideologically motivated reports was adding to the pressures already caused by low prices.

“The Taoiseach has yet to admit that he made a major gaffe in undermining Irish beef both in terms of climate change and in terms of health.

“There is no point in spending money on trying to sell Irish beef on international markets when the leader of the country is advocating eating less of it,” he said.

Mr Halley said that the Lancet report referred to the WTO studies which did not establish a link between red meat and cancer but a slightly increased risk involving processed meats probably due to added salt, nitrites etc.

“We would also question how eating products such as quinoa, tofu, soya and avocados is good for climate change when they involve flying food all over the planet and impacting badly on local environments and communities,” he said.

Mr Halley said that Minister Creed will have to insist that there were no mixed messages coming from the Government. “ICSA is insisting that we need emergency intervention ready to go if the UK goes ahead with a no deal Brexit. There is no room for any equivocation on the Government’s behalf at this time of crisis for the sector,” he said.