Aldi seeking to recruit 24 new staff in Tipperary

Aldi today announced it is seeking to recruit 24 new employees across its stores in Tipperary. Opportunities are now available for Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager and Store Assistant positions at Aldi’s eight Tipperary stores.

Aldi Ireland also announced a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage rate recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group. The move reaffirms Aldi’s position as Ireland’s highest paying supermarket and will make Aldi the first grocery retailer to pay The Living Wage Technical Group’s €11.90 rate. The new rate will be effective from the 1st February 2019.

Aldi has been Ireland’s highest paying supermarket for over a decade with store employees earning up to €14.00 per hour in Ireland. Aldi has a clearly defined career path for store employees and many have progressed from Store Assistant through to Store Manager. It plans to recruit over 500 new staff across the country in 2019.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Managing Director Aldi Mitchelstown Region said:

“We are seeking to recruit 24 new employees this year for our stores in Tipperary. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.”

“We plan on hiring 500 new employees this year to join the Aldi team and contribute to our growth and success. We need the very best people to join our business to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland. Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail.”

Aldi is Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket and has now captured a 10.8% share of Ireland’s grocery market, experiencing its busiest Christmas week ever in 2018, with sales value up over 10% on the previous year. Aldi welcomed an additional 270,000 new customers* to its stores in 2018. It is currently engaged in a new store opening programme, while also investing €60m in revamping and refurbishing its existing stores nationwide, introducing its “Project Fresh” design and layout.

Full details of the different roles and pay offered by Aldi are available at https://www.aldirecruitment.ie .