Overcrowded Tipperary hospital warns people to stay away unless 'life at risk or seriously ill'

The emergency department at South Tipperary General Hospital is currently experiencing overcrowding.

The emergency department has been coming under continuing pressure with increasing numbers of presentations for the past number of days with a variety of complex needs.

469 admitted patients are waiting for beds across Ireland this morning, with South Tipperary General Hospital (43) the second highest in the country, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance. "We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our emergency department services for the patients who need them most," a South Tipperary General Hospital spokesperson told Tipperary Live.

"However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk, the emergency department will assess and treat you as a priority. Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate. The management at South Tipperary General Hospital apologies for any inconvenience caused."

