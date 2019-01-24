Council urges public to visit draft plans for Carrick-on-Suir streets upgrade

An informal public consultation meeting on the preparation of plans to upgrade road surfaces, footpaths and parking arrangements on Carrick-on-Suir's New Street and Castle Street in Carrick-on-Suir took place in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall last week.

Draft plans and drawings are now on display in the foyer of the Town Hall and will remain there for the next two weeks.

Members of the public are invited to call in and view the draft Castle Street Improvement Scheme plans and comment on them.

Designers the streetscape improvement scheme Nicholas de Jong and Associates of Limerick and County Council officials attended the consultation meeting.

The draft plans propose an upgrade to wider footpaths on New Street from the Town Hall towards Castle Street giving more room for pedestrians.

They also propose an upgrade of the road surfaces and footpaths leading down Castle Street to Ormond Castle.

The plans propose replacing some existing trees with new trees to open up the view on the approach to the Castle.

Bus parking in New Street Car Park were discussed at the consultation meeting. It's proposed that tour coaches visiting Ormond Castle could park there.

The removal of overhead electric cables in the area, which could be replaced by running fibres along underground ducts, was also talked about.

The next step after the public consultation will be to seek planning permission for the scheme and then funding.

Carrick-on-Suir councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) David Dunne (SF) and Clare Lee of Tipperary Co. Council have appealed to people to call in to the Town Hall and give their feedback and engage in the process.

Residents from the area, representatives from Ormond Castle and Brewery Lane Theatre were among the groups who attended the meeting.

They all had the opportunity to speak to Samuel McKeever and Huw AP Rhys from Nicholas de Jong Associates Landscape Architects.

A formal public consultation meeting will take place at a later date and will be widely advertised.