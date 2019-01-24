Littleton man fined €200 for having ‘loose’ dogs

A Littleton man was fined €200 for having an uncontrolled dog at Thurles district court.

Sgt Andrew Lyons told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that garda Elizabeth Power attended the scene at Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton on June 15, 2018.

“There were a number of dogs loose in the estate,” said Sgt Lyons.

Gardaí could not establish the owner of the dogs, and contacted the pound. At that stage, Liam Quinlan, of 22 Derrynflan Avenue, Littleton, “took ownership of the two dogs.”

Mr Quinlan was unable to produce a dog licence for one dog, but had a dog licence for the other dog. “They were not under control. They were loose,” said Sgt Lyons.

Two of the dogs running loose belonged to Mr Quinlan, while three other dogs were also “causing a nuisance.”

Mr Quinlan is an amateur jockey and lives with his father. Solicitor Mr Colin Morrissey said Mr Quinlan apologises and accepts they were loose in the estate and it will not happen again.

Judge MacGrath told Mr Quinlan: “be careful with your dogs. You are the one putting them at risk.”

If the dogs were found loose without an owner, they “might have to be put down”. “It’s incumbent on you, if you love your dogs you need to look after them,” she said.

Mr Quinlan was fined €200 for being the owner of a ‘lurcher’ type dog while not holding a dog licence, and failing to sufficiently control a dog by means of a chain or leash.