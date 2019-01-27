Garda Senior Citizens Party in Cahir was as great as ever!

Cahir Garda Districts Annual Senior Citizens Party

There was a fantastic atmosphere and a great crowd at Cahir Garda Districts Senior Citizens Party last Friday night in Cahir House Hotel.

This year was the 19th year that the special event has taken place and as usual the initiative of members of Cahir Garda District, Bill Coffey, Pascal O’Dwyer with support from members of 7th Tipp Scouts Group, Cahir River Search & Rescue, Cahir Fire Service, Civil Defence, Coláiste Transition Year students, and entertainment by Cahir Men’s Shed, McGrath School of Dancing, Cahir Comhaltas, The Sheehans, the by now famous Inspector Eddie Golden the night and others too an evening to remember was had by all who attended.

Everyone was treated to a seemingly endless supply of tasty sandwiches, finger food and pastries and the tea and coffee flowed freely. There were so many spot prizes that nearly everyone went home with something and there beautiful hampers were given to those in special categories. The dancing continued right up until the very end with a conga line and the Siege of Ennis finishing proceedings and wearing everyone out! It makes for a perfect evening that transportation to and from the event was also organised by anyone that needed it and all were delivered safely home.

It must be said that this event is a highlight on many senior citizens calendar and praise must be given to the kind members of Cahir Garda District, Bill Coffey and Pascal O’Dwyer and any not mentioned for their dedication to this wonderful event.

Roll on the 20th anniversary Cahir Garda Districts Party in 2020!?