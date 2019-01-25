Water supply disruptions in Cahir due to burst water main

Crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out repairs following a burst water main in Cahir.

This is causing supply disruption to a number of areas, including in the town centre, Ardfinnan Road and the Clonmel Road.

We are working to complete the repair and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible.

These works currently have an estimated completion time of 9pm on 25 January.

Further updates will be posted to the water supply and service section of www.water.ie or customers can contact the 24/7 customer care line at 1850 278 278.

We apologise for any inconvenience as a result of this incident.