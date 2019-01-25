Tipperary communities are ‘struggling with mobile phone coverage’

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has said that communities up and down the county are struggling on a daily basis just to make and receive phone calls due to the large number of mobile blackspots.

Deputy Cahill was commenting as new figures secured by Fianna Fáil from the Department of Communications show that there are 29 such mobile blackspots in Tipperary.

“Tipperary has one of the highest number of blackspots in the country. This is having such a negative impact on the 29 different communities and those travelling through the county,” he said.

He believed there were more blackspots in the county, and asked residents to get in touch with him to let him know what their phone coverage was like.

“The mobile phone operators have a responsibility to their customers to ensure coverage and connectivity,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the impact of poor mobile phone coverage, allied to the woeful broadband that many communities suffered with, was significant for businesses and families.