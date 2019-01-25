Cashel at 700 lecture series - ‘within and without the walls’

Seven hundred years ago construction of the medieval walls of Cashel began in earnest, with a newly built circuit of masonry enclosing about 30 acres of land around the town.

Medieval Cashel town had been laid-out according to Anglo-Norman principles; those medieval street patterns and plot boundaries remain largely in place in the modern town to the present day.

The wall (complete with five gates, turrets and towers, wall-walks and sally-ports) were designed to safeguard the privileged and often wealthy settlers living ‘within’ the town, and to protect against attack from ‘without’.

Those living ‘without’ were usually identified as being the native Irish living in the suburbs and wilds of Cashel beyond the town limits!

Paid for through taxation, tolls and murage grants, money for the construction, care and upkeep of the walls was collected in Cashel until as recently as the 1950s. Although much altered and fragmented, there is still considerable investment in the medieval town walls of Cashel to the present day.

A lecture series to mark the 700th anniversary of the building of the town walls and trace its story from initial construction to the present day has been organized by Cashel Heritage Forum.

Kicking off the lecture series this Thursday, January 31, will be Dr Dagmar O’Riain with a talk entitled You are the light of the world. A city seated on a mountain cannot be hidden (Matthew 5, 14): the beginnings of Cashel, which promises to provide an insightful look at the early Cashel and ecclesiastic influence on the town’s development.

Later in the year there will be further lectures on aspects of the topic by Dr. Susan Lyons, Dr. Tracy Collins, Dr. Paul McCotter, Dr. Ann-Julie Lefaye, Clare Lee, Prof. Tadhg O’Keeffe amongst others – details will be published in advance of each lecture.

Lectures will take place in the Parish Centre on Friar Street at 7.30pm on the last Thursday of each month from January to November 2019.

It is intended that these lectures will be published as a monograph on the medieval town walls of Cashel in 2020. Admission is free and tea and coffee are provided after each lecture.

Separately, Cashel Chamber of Commerce also reported earlier this year that they will be celebrating 700 years of the Town Wall with a series of events throughout the year, and several major works are underway connecting various sections of the wall.

A programme of works will be published in the coming weeks.