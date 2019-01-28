Great sadness at the death of Tommy Cleary, Graigue, Clogheen in his 100th year

There was deep sadness with the news tha Tommy Cleary, Graigue, Clogheen had passed to his heavenly home on Saturday morning last after a short illness.

Tommy was looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday in early March 2019.

Tommy was a remarkable person and would drive into Clogheen every morning for the paper and some messages and on Thursdays would drive into the Day Care Centre and would deliver the South Tipp Today papers to the centre for all to read.

Tommy did this up to a week before Christmas.

Tommy always spoke about growing up in Graigue and would chat about the way nature was the biggest guide to our weather pattern and said that watching which of the trees, ash or the oak tree would be first to show a bud would determine the weather for the year.

He was a brilliant electrician and wired houses all over South Tipp and beyond.

Tommy enjoyed amazing health and could read without glasses up to his recent illness.

He was predeceased by his wife Josie a short number of years ago who also lived into her late 90s.

Tommy’s remains will be removed to Duhill Church on Tuesday morning for midday mass, and following requiem mass he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy is survived by his sons Seamus and John, daughters Mary, Margaret and Joan, and all his extended family and many friends. Rest in peace.​