Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill calls for a review of trespass law to fight crime

Ireland’s trespass laws must be overhauled and brought under the criminal justice system to protect business and land owners, according to Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

“At present, anyone who engages in illegal trespassing is dealt with by way of the civil law system. Fianna Fáil believes that this needs to be reversed in order to show that trespass and its consequences can have a very damaging impact on farmers, landowners and businesses,” said the Fianna Fail TD.

Deputy Cahill said that, of course there were many valid reasons for citizens to walk on land, such hillwalking, and this was not the focus of his call for changes in legislation.

“However, in Tipperary, there is a growing issue of people pretending to hunt on private lands with dogs but in reality are using it as a cover for criminal activity,” he said.

Deputy Cahill also said that other changes were needed, such as to the bail laws to ensure that repeat offenders cannot get bail as easily as they can at present.

He also stated that rural garda stations must be reopened and that how legal aid was approved and awarded must also be looked at.

“What many people are deeply frustrated with is the failure to properly roll out Garda-controlled CCTV schemes. There are eight locations in the county where footage is not being recorded due to a failure of the Government to amend legislation to allow the Gardaí act as data controllers in place of the local authority. This needs to change to give rural dwellers more confidence,” said Deputy Cahill. “We need to see root and branch reform in order to dampen the rise in rural crime