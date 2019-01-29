Tipperary County Council warning over tree cutting scam

Tipperary landowners are being urged to watch out for bogus workmen pretending to be carrying out work on behalf of Tipperary County Council.

The council's roads department has said that it has come to their attention that persons purporting to be acting as agents / contractors for the council are approaching landowners and informing them that the council has employed them to cut trees / hedges on its behalf, for a payment.

The council has warned the public that it has absolutely no involvement with these persons and has not employed their services in any capacity whatsoever, as it is up to each individual landowner to cut their trees / hedges.

If any member of the public should come across these people, the council is asking that they contact the Gardai and report the matter immediately.

If members of the public wish to receive any further clarification, they can contact Tipperary County Council at 0761065000 to discuss the matter.

The alert comes just weeks after the matter of who is responsible for traffic control when roadside trees and hedges are being cut was raised by councillors, with the council saying that all such matters rest with the landowner.