REVEALED: List of Tipperary hospital services affected by nurses' strike

The South South West Hospital Group/HSE regrets that industrial action planned by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on Wednesday will affect patient and client services across hospitals, including South Tipperary General Hospital and University Hospital Waterford, within the group.

The industrial action is planned to take place at all public hospitals, healthcare facilities and community healthcare services from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

Efforts are continuing to try to avert this action, but the South South West Hospital Group/HSE has to put in place plans to deal with the potential action. These are set out below.

“We are also continuing to work with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation regarding the arrangements for the day to ensure safe service provision. Any updates on patient services will be posted on the HSE website, in national newspapers and on social media. The South South West Hospital Group/HSE would like to apologise to all its patients and clients for the disruption,” a statement released to Tipperary Live reads.

HOW THIS ACTION WILL AFFECT SERVICES ACROSS THE SOUTH SOUTH WEST HOSPITAL GROUP

South South West Hospital Group acute hospitals

Services that will not operate on the day of the strike:

✘ Local Injury Units will not operate

✘ With the exception of cancer surgery cases all other planned in-patient and day case surgery

will be cancelled

✘ All out-patient appointments are cancelled, including adult, maternity and paediatric

✘ In the event that a pregnant woman requires urgent assessment due to cancellation of OPD, she should present to the emergency admission room

Services that will operate on the day of the strike will include the following:

✔Urgent Cancer surgery. Patients will be contacted directly by hospitals if their surgery is proceeding

✔Emergency theatres

✔In-patient wards

✔Maternity services (delivery suites/home births/special care baby units/neonatal)

✔Critical care

✔Colposcopy services

✔Oncology services (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)

✔Dialysis

✔Emergency departments (adult and Paediatric)

✔Planned obstetric procedures (based on maternal and foetal well-being).

Due to the industrial action, patients should only attend emergency services if absolutely essential.

Community Services

Services that will not operate on the day of the strike:

✘ All public day centres for older people or people with disabilities, where nurses are employed, will close

✘ All routine community nursing services and health centre clinics where nurses participate

will be cancelled

✘ All day hospitals or out-patient appointments in community nursing hospitals/units will be

cancelled.

Services that will operate on the day of the strike:

✔Planned essential services at home

✔Long-term care of older people and people with intellectual disability

✔Palliative care

✔Limited newborn screening service will be operational.

In the event that industrial action proceeds next week, hospitals in the South South West Hospital Group will re-schedule any appointments or procedures that are cancelled as soon as possible. Patients and clients will be contacted directly in this regard.