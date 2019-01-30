Tipperary courts: Roscrea teen involved in row on courthouse steps

A Roscrea teenager got involved in a fracas on the steps of Nenagh Courthouse, the court was told

Christopher Pratt, 18, of 3 Ashbury View, Roscrea, pleaded to affray at Nenagh Courthouse in February 22, 2018.

The court heard that a number of people who had been attending court that day became involved in a row on the steps of the courthouse.

The gardai who were in court attempted to restrain a number of people, Sgt Mark Kelly told the the court.

He said that Garda Fran Dunne stood between the two main protagonists and that Mr Pratt was hurling abuse.

The incident was observed from Nenagh garda station and Insp Seamus Maher left the station to come across the road to break it up.

Garda Dunne had to draw his baton to try restore order.

Garda Dunne had also observed Mr Pratt striking out at others, said Sgt Kelly.

Insp Maher arrested Mr Pratt and he was later charged with the offence.

Sgt Kelly pointed out to the court that there had been others involved in the fight and other parties had already been before the court.

Sgt Kelly told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that the incident happened on the steps and in the yard beside the courthouse.

Juveniles and females were also involved in the row and arrested, he said.

The court heard that Mr Pratt had three previous convictions and that a report had been ordered by the courts for a previous offence to see if he were suitable for a community service order.

Solicitor Johnny Spencer, for Mr Pratt, said that that there was an ongoing feud in the Roscrea and that the incident was linked to that.

Judge MacGrath adjourned sentencing to February 15, 2019, to see if Mr Pratt was suitable for a a further community service order.

She said Mr Pratt’s behaviour had been “unacceptable and unfair to people coming to court”.