Roscrea's Tommy Murphy to be ‘a voice for those with no voice’ in local elections

At a well attended launch in Tommy’s Bar Roscrea last Saturday night, Tommy Murphy, a well-known local community activist launched his campaign to become a Tipperary County Councillor for the Thurles, Templemore Roscrea Municipal District.

Joined by people from across the municipal district and Seamus Healy TD, Tommy, dressed in his beloved Tipperary GAA shirt, spoke about wanting to be ‘a voice for those with no voice’. Tommy spoke about the wide-ranging issues facing the people of Tipperary as a whole.

Tommy’s supporters spoke about Tommy the man, dedicated, articulate and down to earth, emphasising that what you see is what you get. Tommy has for decades been active in his native Roscrea, chair of his local residents association, a vocal participant in Roscrea Community Development Council, the main driving force behind the re-establishment of the Community Action Partnership, and of course Roscrea’s Community First, (a body started to represent the communities and voluntary groups of Roscrea at ground level, providing a voice for all), and of course the campaign to establish a Community Hub in Ashbury.

Tommy or his electoral team can be contacted via his Facebook page or phone.