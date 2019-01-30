‘Positive news’ for Cluain Bàn estate in Roscrea - Shane Lee

Roscrea community activist Shane Lee has welcomed what he calls “positive news for residents of Cluain Bàn, Roscrea” this week.

“Following ongoing work with residents of Cluain Bán, I am pleased to confirm that Tipperary County Council has approved the final stage of the ‘taking in charge’ application for Cluain Bán at a meeting held on Wednesday, January 23 ,” said Mr Lee.

“ I would like to personally thank Deputy Michael Lowry for his assistance and hard work to make this happen. On a personal note, I want to thank residents there for having full faith in both Deputy Lowry and myself to get the job done.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with a fantastic bunch of residents who were so understanding and helpful every step of the way.

“I am glad to have been of assistance to conclude this matter and should others requires assistance on any other issue please do not hesitate to contact me on 0863296667,” concluded Mr Lee.