Tipperary Library Service receives top award

Tipperary Library Service has been awarded the Right to Read Award 2017 by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This award is in recognition of the standard at which Tipperary Library Service is providing literacy and reading supports to families, children, schools and pre-schools in Tipperary through its 12 libraries, the schools department in headquarters and the school mobile.

In 2017, Tipperary Library Service achieved the following:

Spring into Storytime - 380 children enjoyed 23 storytimes in 11 libraries during the month of April.

Summer Stars - 2,095 children participated in the Summer Reading Programme, with 1.416 of them attending summer events in their local library.

Children's Book Festival - 2,067 children attended one of the 48 events held in 11 libraries across Tipperary, enabling children to meet and engage with authors and illustrators.

Family time at library activities - 2,737 children and parents attended 136 events such as arts and crafts, award ceremonies, family fun days, puppet shows, magic, teddy bear picnic, and teddy bear sleepover.

Provision of Library Services to Schools - 417 classes visited libraries in Tipperary in 2017, primary school teachers borrowed 15,931 books for their classes and 47,071 books were borrowed by children through the schools mobile.

"Since 2017, we have been growing and developing our events programme to include lego clubs and science workshop, so please watch out for great, free events and programmes to help your family enjoy reading and learning," a Tipperary Library Service spokesperson said.