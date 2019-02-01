Tipperary Council requests OPW and Irish Water to review Carrick-on-Suir’s flood defences and main drainage scheme

Tipperary Co. Council has requested the OPW to fund an audit of Carrick-on-Suir's flood defences with a view to upgrading them to a 1 in 100 year flood standard and has also requested Irish Water to review the pumping capacity of the town's main drainage scheme.

The council has taken these steps after its water services engineers and officials conducted workshops with council members from Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District earlier this month.

The workshops were organised by the Council in response to Carrick-on-Suir's two councillors' sharp criticism of the recently published OPW report into the severe flooding that hit their hometown in late December 2015.

Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) and Cllr David Dunne (SF) reluctantly agreed last November to the internal council review of the OPW flood report in the new year.

The councillors originally called for an independent report or inquiry into the causes of the 2015 flooding because of their dissatisfaction with the OPW report but Carrick Municipal District Director Pat Slattery persuaded them against it after arguing that commissioning an independent inquiry or study would incur a five or six figure sum and could take two years to complete.

Following on from the internal review workshops, a report detailing a shopping list of 12 actions the Council is taking to ensure Carrick-on-Suir doesn't suffer a repeat of the flooding crisis of three years ago was presented to Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall last Thursday.

Carrick-on-Suir MD Director Martin Nolan assured Cllr Kieran Bourke the Council was taking a two pronged approach, requesting Irish Water review the pumping capacity of Carrick-on-Suir's main drainage scheme as well as asking the OPW to fund an audit of flood defences with a view to bringing them up to the standard of a once in a 100 year flood. The town's flood defences are currently built to a once in 50 year standard, though Mr Nolan told councillors they are probably of a slightly higher standard.

Cllr Bourke asked whether bringing the town's flood defences up to a 1 in 100 year standard would require the flood walls along the the quays in Carrick-on-Suir to be raised. He reminded the council there was a big debate in the town over the height of those flood walls before they were built when Martin Cullen was OPW Minister. The final height of those walls was a compromise reached at the time.

Mr Nolan confirmed the audit the council has requested the OPW to fund will determine whether the height of the walls need to be raised.

If they do need to be raised, the audit will deterimine by how much. After this was established, the next step would be to secure whatever planning consent was required and this would involve widespread public consultation, he explained.

Cllr Bourke said while he welcomed the request for the OPW audit, he pointed out that during the 2015 flooding event, the River Suir's waters didn't breach the town's flood defence walls. The issue he and Cllr Dunne have been highlighting concerned the capacity and standard of the water pumps to pump away surface water. They believed the pumps weren't up to standard.

The council was asking the OPW to review the flood defence scheme because it was 15 years since it was put in place. His council colleagues in water services were requesting Irish Water to review Carrick's main drainage scheme and the pumps capacity also because it was 15 to 20 years-old.

Both issues were to be tackled in separate reviews, he stressed.