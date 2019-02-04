Court
Tipperary man facing 38 charges of child porn charges is granted bail
Alleged offences took place over four years
A Tipperary man facing 38 child pornography charges has been granted bail
A Tipperary man who is charged with possessing child pornography on various dates between 2012 and 2015 was granted bail by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces 38 charges under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.
He was granted bail in his own bond of €500 to Nenagh Court on March 8, 2019, for service of the book of evidence.
