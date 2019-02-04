Tipperary man facing 38 charges of child porn charges is granted bail

A Tipperary man who is charged with possessing child pornography on various dates between 2012 and 2015 was granted bail by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces 38 charges under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

He was granted bail in his own bond of €500 to Nenagh Court on March 8, 2019, for service of the book of evidence.