Late Caroline Breen, nee Sweeney, Cashel and Templemore

The recent death of Caroline Breen (nee Sweeney), Freighduff, Cashel and formerly of Templemore occurred on January 22, causing extreme sadness and sorrow to her family, relatives and friends.

Daughter of Martin and Kathleen of Marian Road Templemore, Caroline, aged 48, finally succumbed to the illness she so bravely fought for most of the past year. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Caroline was educated in Our Lady’s Secondary School. She worked in Murphy’s Pharmacy Templemore for a number of years. Raymond Breen came into her life and in 1999 they married and together set up home in Cashel. She continued her role in pharmacy in O’Dwyers of Cashel where she was extremely popular and well thought of by both staff and customers alike.

She was a kind, unjudgemental, fun loving girl who enjoyed life and kept in constant touch with the goings on in both Cashel and Templemore and especially with her many school friends.

The huge crowds that attended Devitt’s Funeral Parlour where she reposed and her Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church Cashel is testament to the esteem in which she and her family are held by all.

Many loving tributes were paid to Caroline at the Mass following which she was laid to rest in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her husband Raymond, son Aaron, parents Martin and Kathleen, brother Jer, sister Leona, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.