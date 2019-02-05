Tipperary business world mourns passing of Michael Gleeson

The business world throughout Tipperary is mourning the loss of Michael Gleeson, formerly of Gleeson Concrete in Donohill.

Mr Gleeson of Kingswell, Tipperary, died on Sunday, February 3, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of the Mater Private, Cork.

He was late of Kelly & Gleeson and Gleeson Concrete, Donohill. The company was established in 1958 and has become one of the leading suppliers of concrete products in the north Munster region. The company also owns Gleeson Quarries and Gleeson Precast.

Mr Gleeson was predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Mary Horan

His death is deeply regretted and he will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen (nee Hegarty); sons Peter, Micheál, Mark, Bill and Ollie; his 14 grandchildren, Eimear, Cormac, Michael, Brian, Eliza, Stephen, Orla, Evanne, James, Adam, Emilia, Daniel, Eoghan and Shane; sister Breda Power; brothers DJ and Tom; daughters-in-law Maria, Liza, Sandra, Oonagh and Ollie’s partner Ines; sisters-in-law Ena and Nuala; brothers-in-law Pat, Gerard and Declan Hegarty; nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary, E34 VX40, this Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm, arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels, Tipperary or the Moorehaven Centre.

House private on Thursday morning.